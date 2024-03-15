Kolkata: 10 Injured after Passenger Bus Hits Iron Pillar at Howrah Bridge | Image: social media

Kolkata: At least 10 passengers were injured after a bus hits an iron pillar of Howrah Bridge in West Bengal.

According to the reports, the accident occurred due to brake failure.

After the accident, there was a traffic jam on the bridge.

Police has reached the accident spot to take the stock of the situation.

