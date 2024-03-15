×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 17:39 IST

Kolkata: 10 Injured after Passenger Bus Hits Iron Pillar at Howrah Bridge

At least 10 passengers were injured after a bus hits an iron pillar of Howrah Bridge in West Bengal.

Reported by: Digital Desk
accident
Kolkata: 10 Injured after Passenger Bus Hits Iron Pillar at Howrah Bridge | Image:social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: At least 10 passengers were injured after a bus hits an iron pillar of Howrah Bridge in West Bengal. 

According to the reports, the accident occurred due to brake failure. 

Advertisement

After the accident, there was a traffic jam on the bridge. 

Police has reached the accident spot to take the stock of the situation. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Indian startups challenge Google Play Billing System

Google to face CCI probe

a few seconds ago
MI vs RCB

MI vs RCB WPL live blog

3 minutes ago
Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer is back

5 minutes ago
Ashwini Vaishnaw on Google

Naukri, 99acres Google

5 minutes ago
K. T. Rama Rao

Video Shows KTR Questioni

9 minutes ago
arrested

Paper leak in UP

10 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha

12 minutes ago
Indian Army Apache

Apache Squadron Raised

17 minutes ago
conor mcgregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor poke

18 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Dhoni is best ODI batter

19 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

21 minutes ago
Bihar Cabinet Expansion

Nitish Kumar Cabinet

21 minutes ago
Largest electric vehicle companies by Market Cap

Slashes EV Import Taxes

27 minutes ago
Mamata Injury

Mamata Banerjee Injured

28 minutes ago

Hamas-Israel war

29 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Steyn warns Hardik Pandya

40 minutes ago
UBS Credit Suisse branch closures

Credit Suisse carcass

44 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education9 hours ago

  2. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News12 hours ago

  3. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education13 hours ago

  4. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo