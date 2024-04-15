Updated April 15th, 2024 at 00:11 IST
Kolkata: Dead Bodies of Father, Son and Grandson Found at Their Baranagar Home
The bodies of three persons, a father-son-grandson trio, were discovered at their residence in Baranagar, Kolkata
Barrackpore: The bodies of three persons, a father-son-grandson trio, were discovered at their residence in Baranagar, located on the northern fringes of Kolkata on Sunday, police said.
Local residents alerted the authorities upon detecting a foul odour emanating from the premises.
Officers from Baranagar police station forcibly entered the residence and found the bodies of Shankar Haldar (72), his son Bappa (40), and his 16-year-old grandson, all bearing sharp weapon injuries.
The precise cause of death will be determined following the post-mortem examination of the bodies, police added.
Following preliminary investigation, police suspect two murders and a suicide, speculated to have occurred approximately two days earlier.
