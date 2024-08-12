sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: AIIMS Delhi Joins FORDA Strike, Suspends Elective Services

Published 16:17 IST, August 12th 2024

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: AIIMS Delhi Joins FORDA Strike, Suspends Elective Services

Several government hospitals had announced strike on Sunday itself, AIIMS Delhi announced it around 11.30 am today.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kolkata Doctor Rape and Murder Case
Doctors and other medical personnel across the country have staged protest demanding strict action in the brutal rape and murder. | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:14 IST, August 12th 2024