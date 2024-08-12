Published 22:36 IST, August 12th 2024
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Delhi Hospitals Launch Indefinite Strike, Elective Services Suspended
AIIMS' Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) joined FORDA in its nationwide strike against the trainee doctor's rape and murder in Kolkata.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
FORDA during the indefinite strike, all outpatient departments (OPDs), operation theatres (OTs), and ward duties will be shut, but emergency services will continue to operate as usual. | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
22:36 IST, August 12th 2024