sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Doctors Of Govt Hospitals In Lucknow Hold Protests

Published 20:27 IST, August 12th 2024

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Doctors Of Govt Hospitals In Lucknow Hold Protests

Protests were also held in Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi; UP University of Medical Sciences, Saifai; SN Medical College, Agra; and a hospital in Kan

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Doctors Of Govt Hospitals In Lucknow Hold Protests
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Doctors Of Govt Hospitals In Lucknow Hold Protests | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:27 IST, August 12th 2024