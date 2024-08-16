Published 12:31 IST, August 16th 2024
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Victim’s Father Declines Compensation, Says ‘Will Hurt My Daughter’
“I have turned down the compensation. It will hurt my daughter if I accept money as compensation for her death. I want justice,” Victim’s Father told reporters.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Victim’s Father Declines Compensation, Says ‘Will Hurt My Daughter’ | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:31 IST, August 16th 2024