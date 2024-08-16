sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Victim’s Father Declines Compensation, Says ‘Will Hurt My Daughter’

Published 12:31 IST, August 16th 2024

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Victim’s Father Declines Compensation, Says ‘Will Hurt My Daughter’

“I have turned down the compensation. It will hurt my daughter if I accept money as compensation for her death. I want justice,” Victim’s Father told reporters.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Victim’s Father Declines Compensation, Says ‘Will Hurt My Daughter’
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Victim’s Father Declines Compensation, Says ‘Will Hurt My Daughter’ | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:31 IST, August 16th 2024