Published 11:52 IST, August 21st 2024
Kolkata Doctors Rape-Murder: CBI Likely to Conduct Polygraph Test on Ex-Principal of RG Kar
CBI investigating team is likely to conduct a polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh in connection with the Kolkata Doctors Rape-Murder case.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CBI investigating team is likely to conduct a polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh in connection with the Kolkata Doctors Rape-Murder case. | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:17 IST, August 21st 2024