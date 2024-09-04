sb.scorecardresearch
  • Kolkata Goes All Dark In Protest Against RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case

Published 23:28 IST, September 4th 2024

Kolkata Goes All Dark In Protest Against RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case

A mass protest by doctors, students, locals was witnessed in Kolkata in wake of trainee-doctor's rape-murder case.

Kolkata goes dark
A mass protest was launched by locals, students and doctors in Kolkata against RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case at the Victoria Memorial. | Image: Republic
21:41 IST, September 4th 2024