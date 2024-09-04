Published 23:28 IST, September 4th 2024
Kolkata Goes All Dark In Protest Against RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case
A mass protest by doctors, students, locals was witnessed in Kolkata in wake of trainee-doctor's rape-murder case.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A mass protest was launched by locals, students and doctors in Kolkata against RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case at the Victoria Memorial. | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:41 IST, September 4th 2024