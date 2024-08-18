sb.scorecardresearch
  • All About CBI's Psychological Test of Kolkata Horror Accused Sanjoy Roy, Questions He May Be Asked

Published 12:39 IST, August 18th 2024

All About CBI's Psychological Test of Kolkata Horror Accused Sanjoy Roy, Questions He May Be Asked

CBI is conducting a psychological test of Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the Kolkata Horror Case; know all about the test and the questions he may be asked.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sanjay Roy, an accused arrested in rape and murder case of Kolkata Doctor
Sanjay Roy, an accused arrested in rape and murder case of Kolkata Doctor | Image: Screengrab
