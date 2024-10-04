Published 11:11 IST, October 4th 2024
Kolkata Horror: Junior Doctors Hold Meeting to Decide Next Step, Likely to Call Off 'Cease Work'
Junior doctors across Kolkata continued their indefinite 'cease work', demanding justice for their colleague who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Junior doctors across Kolkata continued their indefinite 'cease work', demanding justice for their colleague who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar | Image: PTI/file
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:53 IST, October 4th 2024