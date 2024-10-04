sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict | Toilet seat tax | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Kolkata Horror: Junior Doctors Hold Meeting to Decide Next Step, Likely to Call Off 'Cease Work'

Published 11:11 IST, October 4th 2024

Kolkata Horror: Junior Doctors Hold Meeting to Decide Next Step, Likely to Call Off 'Cease Work'

Junior doctors across Kolkata continued their indefinite 'cease work', demanding justice for their colleague who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mamata should be forthright in her comments about action against culprits: Victim's mother
Junior doctors across Kolkata continued their indefinite 'cease work', demanding justice for their colleague who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:53 IST, October 4th 2024