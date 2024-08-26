sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Kolkata Horror: Six Durga Puja Committees Reject Bengal Govt's Rs 85,000 Honorarium

Published 20:47 IST, August 26th 2024

Kolkata Horror: Six Durga Puja Committees Reject Bengal Govt's Rs 85,000 Honorarium

At least six out of nearly 40,000 Durga Puja committees in West Bengal have so far rejected the Rs 85,000 honorarium offered by the Mamata Banerjee government

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mamata Banerjee
At least six Durga Puja committees reject Bengal govt's Rs 85,000 honorarium | Image: @FAM4TMC - X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:47 IST, August 26th 2024