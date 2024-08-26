Published 20:47 IST, August 26th 2024
Kolkata Horror: Six Durga Puja Committees Reject Bengal Govt's Rs 85,000 Honorarium
At least six out of nearly 40,000 Durga Puja committees in West Bengal have so far rejected the Rs 85,000 honorarium offered by the Mamata Banerjee government
Press Trust Of India
20:47 IST, August 26th 2024