Published 14:07 IST, August 22nd 2024
Kolkata Horror | Surprising, Postmortem Precedes Registration of Unnatural Death: SC Raps Bengal Gov
The Sc on Thursday during the proceedings in the Kolkata rape and murder case highlighted that the postmortem precedes the registration of the unnatural death.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Doctors across country protesting against the horrific rape of Kolkata trainee doctor | Image: PT
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:03 IST, August 22nd 2024