Published 01:43 IST, October 7th 2024
Kolkata: Inquiry Ordered Against SI For Allegedly Molesting Woman Civic Volunteer At Police Station
A woman civic volunteer of Kolkata Police has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a sub-inspector inside Park Street Police Station in Kolkata.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Inquiry initiated against Kolkata Police SI over allegations of molestation | Image: shutterstock
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
23:58 IST, October 6th 2024