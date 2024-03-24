Updated September 9th, 2023 at 11:37 IST
Kolkata: Man critically injured after car hits his scooter on Maa Flyover
The accident happened around 9 am on the eastbound flank of the 7.50-km-long flyover. The scooter was hit by the private car from behind
A man was critically injured after his scooter was hit by a car on Maa Flyover in Kolkata on Saturday morning, police said. The man, a resident of Beliaghata, was rushed to the state-run SSKM hospital, and his condition was stated to be very critical, they said.
The accident happened around 9 am on the eastbound flank of the 7.50-km-long flyover. The scooter was hit by the private car from behind, they added. "The car fled after the accident. A search is on for it," a police officer said.
Published September 9th, 2023 at 11:37 IST
