Kolkata Metro Boosts Security and Adds Special Trains for New Year's Eve Celebrations

Kolkata: Metro Railway Kolkata will strengthen security arrangements on Dec 31, New Year's Eve, with special teams posted at Park Street station, close to the hub of celebrations, and several other stations along the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor) and round-the-clock CCTV monitoring at the central control room.

Six special trains will be operated three each on the UP and DN lines after 9.40 pm on that day.

Anticipating rush at Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Rabindra Sadan, Dum Dum and Dakshineswar Metro stations, well-trained RPF personnel will be deployed at all entry and exit gates on New Year's Eve, a Metro Railway statement said on Monday.

Another special team consisting of one officer and four staff will be deployed at the Park Street Metro station.

An adequate number of RPF staff will be deployed at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade Metro stations to provide proper guidance to the commuters.

Anti-sabotage checking will also be stepped up at these stations.

Several women RPF officers and staff will be deployed at Park Street station to ensure the safety and security of women and children. One special team consisting of a sub-inspector/assistant sub-inspector and four staff including two women will be present at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade Metro stations.

To monitor real-time developments, adequate staff will be posted at the central control room of North-South Metro, with regular CCTV monitoring to ensure the safety and security of passengers.

The statement said six additional services (three on UP and DN lines each) will be run at night on New Year's Eve for the benefit of the commuters on the Blue Line.

Of these six services, the trains from Dakshineswar for Kavi Subhash (New Garia) will be available at 9.48 pm, 10.03 pm and 10.18 pm. From Kavi Subhash trains will leave for Dakshineswar at 9.55 pm, 10.10 pm and 10.25 pm.