Advertisement

Kolkata: Around 24 lakh passengers travelled in the newly launched underwater stretch of Metro Railway connecting the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah in the past two months, a railway statement said.

Commercial metro services from Howrah Maidan to the Esplanade stretch of Green Line 2 and Kavi Subhash (New Garia) to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby More) stretch of Orange Line started on March 15.

Advertisement

During the period 24 lakh commuters travelled in the Howrah Maidan – Esplanade corridor (Green Line 2) of East-West Metro, a part of which runs under the river Ganga.

The CPRO Kausk Mitra said in a press release issued on the website, “Commuters have found it convenient to switch Corridors at Esplanade and Kavi Subhash Metro stations with integrated tickets. Metro staff have been helping them to find their respective Metros. Adequate counters have been opened and smart cards, tokens, paper based QR Tickets have also been made available in order to facilitate seamless and smooth journey for the commuters during the last two months.”

Advertisement

The Metro Railway earned Rs 3.40 crore in that section during the period, the statement said. Howrah Metro station has been the busiest station during the last two months in the corridor.

This station has recorded 11.67 lakh passenger count which has been the highest passenger count among all the stations in this corridor.

In the Orange Line, more than 55 thousand passengers travelled in the last two months and Metro has earned Rs 11.64 lakh.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs).