Published 13:39 IST, July 16th 2024

Kolkata Metro Train Briefly Stranded at Tollygunge Station Due to Power Snag

Dakshineswar-bound Kolkata Metro rake was briefly stranded at the Tollygunge station in the older North-South corridor due to power disruption on Tuesday morning.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kolkata Metro Train Briefly Stranded at Tollygunge Station Due to Power Snag
Kolkata Metro Rake Briefly Stranded at Tollygunge Station Due to Power Snag | Image: PTI
