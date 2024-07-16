Published 13:39 IST, July 16th 2024
Kolkata Metro Train Briefly Stranded at Tollygunge Station Due to Power Snag
Dakshineswar-bound Kolkata Metro rake was briefly stranded at the Tollygunge station in the older North-South corridor due to power disruption on Tuesday morning.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kolkata Metro Rake Briefly Stranded at Tollygunge Station Due to Power Snag | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
13:37 IST, July 16th 2024