sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Kolkata Metro to Run Normal Services During 12-hr Strike Called by SUCI (C)

Published 22:48 IST, August 15th 2024

Kolkata Metro to Run Normal Services During 12-hr Strike Called by SUCI (C)

Kolkata Metro Railway on Thursday announced it would run normal services on August 16 when a 12-hour general strike has been called by SUCI (C) party

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kolkata Metro introduces ‘no booking counter stations’ on Purple and Orange lines from Aug 1
Kolkata Metro introduces ‘no booking counter stations’ on Purple and Orange lines from Aug 1 | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:48 IST, August 15th 2024