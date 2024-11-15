sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:57 IST, November 15th 2024

Kolkata Police Arrests Musician from Mumbai for Molesting Student

The incident took place in June when the singer allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl student at the yoga institute where he conducts singing classes.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kolkata Police arrests musician from Mumbai for molesting student | Image: PTI
