Published 11:57 IST, November 15th 2024
Kolkata Police Arrests Musician from Mumbai for Molesting Student
The incident took place in June when the singer allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl student at the yoga institute where he conducts singing classes.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kolkata Police arrests musician from Mumbai for molesting student | Image: PTI
