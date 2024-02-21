Updated February 21st, 2024 at 15:15 IST
Kolkata Police Directs Banquet Halls Not to Burst Crackers During Marriage Parties
City police on Tuesday directed the banquets across areas under the Bidhannagar commissionerate to ensure that firecrackers are not burst during parties.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Kolkata: City police on Tuesday directed the banquet halls across areas under the Bidhannagar commissionerate including Salt Lake, Rajarhat, Chinar Park and Baguiati among others, to make sure that firecrackers are not burst during marriage parties.
The action was taken in response to reports that some tenants of a Chinar Park housing complex were physically assaulted by guests attending a wedding after they objected to firecrackers going off and loud music being played from a mini-truck with a DJ inside on Sunday night.
Advertisement
According to a senior Bidhannagar Commissionerate officer, they have made contact with around twenty banquet halls and grounds that are rented out for weddings and other events.
The people in charge of these establishments have been told to make sure that no one who has reserved a room bursts crackers or plays loud music.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published February 21st, 2024 at 15:15 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.