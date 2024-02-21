English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Kolkata Police Directs Banquet Halls Not to Burst Crackers During Marriage Parties

City police on Tuesday directed the banquets across areas under the Bidhannagar commissionerate to ensure that firecrackers are not burst during parties.

Digital Desk
Firecrackers
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: City police on Tuesday directed the banquet halls across areas under the Bidhannagar commissionerate including Salt Lake, Rajarhat, Chinar Park and Baguiati among others, to make sure that firecrackers are not burst during marriage parties. 

The action was taken in response to reports that some tenants of a Chinar Park housing complex were physically assaulted by guests attending a wedding after they objected to firecrackers going off and loud music being played from a mini-truck with a DJ inside on Sunday night.

Advertisement

According to a senior Bidhannagar Commissionerate officer, they have made contact with around twenty banquet halls and grounds that are rented out for weddings and other events.

The people in charge of these establishments have been told to make sure that no one who has reserved a room bursts crackers or plays loud music.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

17 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

17 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

17 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

17 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

17 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

18 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

18 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

2 days ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sensex, Nifty snap six-day winning streak

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Viral: Fake Accounts of Akaay Kohli Flood Social Media Following Birth

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Google integrates AI into Play Store to introduce app highlights

    Business News15 minutes ago

  5. Cha Eun Woo Starrer K-Dramas To Watch Ahead Of Wonderful World Release

    Galleries17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo