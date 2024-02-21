Kolkata Police Directs Banquet Halls Not to Burst Crackers During Marriage Parties

Advertisement

Kolkata: City police on Tuesday directed the banquet halls across areas under the Bidhannagar commissionerate including Salt Lake, Rajarhat, Chinar Park and Baguiati among others, to make sure that firecrackers are not burst during marriage parties.

The action was taken in response to reports that some tenants of a Chinar Park housing complex were physically assaulted by guests attending a wedding after they objected to firecrackers going off and loud music being played from a mini-truck with a DJ inside on Sunday night.

According to a senior Bidhannagar Commissionerate officer, they have made contact with around twenty banquet halls and grounds that are rented out for weddings and other events.

The people in charge of these establishments have been told to make sure that no one who has reserved a room bursts crackers or plays loud music.

