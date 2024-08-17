Published 01:28 IST, August 18th 2024
Kolkata Police Imposes Prohibitory Order In And Around RG Kar Hospital For 7 Days
Kolkata Police imposed a prohibitory order in and around RG Kar Hospital for 7 days amidst ongoing protests over the trainee doctor's rape and murder.
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Kolkata Police imposes prohibitory orders in and around RG Kar Hospital | Image: Kolkata rape murder protest
