Published 01:28 IST, November 10th 2024
Kolkata Police STF Arrests Man With Huge Cache Of Firearms, Ammunition
The Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police, on Saturday, arrested a man after they found five firearms and 90 rounds of live cartridges in his possession.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Man arrested by Kolkata police with huge cache of firearms | Image: Freepik
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
01:28 IST, November 10th 2024