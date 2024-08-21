Published 10:58 IST, August 21st 2024
Kolkata Police Suspends Three Officers Over Vandalism at RG Kar Hospital
The suspended policemen include two assistant police commissioners. A group of people had entered the medical facility and vandalised hospital's emergency dept.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Three Kolkata police officers suspended in connection with the vandalism of RG Kar Medical Hospital | Image: PTI
