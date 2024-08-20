sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Lateral Entry Row | MUDA Scam | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Kolkata Rape Case: SC Asks Mamata Govt Why Was FIR Not Filed By RG Kar Hospital

Published 13:01 IST, August 20th 2024

Kolkata Rape Case: SC Asks Mamata Govt Why Was FIR Not Filed By RG Kar Hospital

The Supreme Court also reprimanded the Kolkata Police, questioning how a mob of thousands was able to enter the RG Kar Medical College.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kolkata rape murder protest
High drama during protest at RG Kar Hospital where trainee doctor was raped and murder | Image: Kolkata rape murder protest
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:01 IST, August 20th 2024