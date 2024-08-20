Published 13:01 IST, August 20th 2024
Kolkata Rape Case: SC Asks Mamata Govt Why Was FIR Not Filed By RG Kar Hospital
The Supreme Court also reprimanded the Kolkata Police, questioning how a mob of thousands was able to enter the RG Kar Medical College.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
High drama during protest at RG Kar Hospital where trainee doctor was raped and murder | Image: Kolkata rape murder protest
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:01 IST, August 20th 2024