Published 14:58 IST, September 19th 2024
'Going Out to Buy Alcohol at Night': TMC MLA's Remarks Against Women Protesters Spark Huge Row
The BJP has sharply criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, following controversial remarks made by TMC MLA Swapan Debnath.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The BJP has sharply criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, following controversial remarks made by TMC MLA Swapan Debnath. | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:26 IST, September 19th 2024