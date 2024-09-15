sb.scorecardresearch
  Kolkata Rape-Murder: Court Remands RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh, Cop to CBI Custody Till Sept 17

Published 17:15 IST, September 15th 2024

Kolkata Rape-Murder: Court Remands RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh, Cop to CBI Custody Till Sept 17

A court has ordered CBI custody till Sept 17 for Tala Police Station incharge Abhijit Mondal and former principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh in a rape-murder case. 

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Sandeep Ghosh arrested in Abhaya rape case
Ex-RG Kar Principal, Kolkata Cop Sent to CBI Custody in Doctor's Rape Case Till Sept 17 | Image: Republic
17:15 IST, September 15th 2024