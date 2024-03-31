×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Kolkata Registers Two Adenovirus Deaths

Two adenovirus deaths over the last one week was reported here, a senior health official said on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kolkata: Two adenovirus deaths over the last one week was reported here, a senior health official said on Sunday.

While one child breathed his last at a hospital in Park Circus area on Friday night, another died at Dr BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences a week ago, he said.

The child who died at the hospital in Park Circus was admitted for other ailments but got infected with the adenovirus during treatment, the official said.

"The child underwent surgery but his condition deteriorated and he developed acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). He died on Friday night," the official said.

Several children are undergoing treatment for adenovirus at the Park Circus hospital, he added. 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 17:26 IST

