sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Lateral Entry Row | MUDA Scam | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'Fail To Comprehend...': Supreme Court Pulls Up Mamata Govt For Not Protecting Crime Scene

Published 15:12 IST, August 20th 2024

'Fail To Comprehend...': Supreme Court Pulls Up Mamata Govt For Not Protecting Crime Scene

The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, expressed deep concern over the state's failure to secure the crime scene and manage the vandalism at the hospital.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kolkata rape-murder case
Kolkata rape-murder case: The CJI criticized the state's inability to handle the situation | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:16 IST, August 20th 2024