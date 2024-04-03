×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 10:21 IST

Kolkata Shocker: Police Recover Severed Head of Woman With Sindur and Bindi in Abandoned House

The recovery of a dismembered corpse of a young woman from an abandoned house in South Kolkata's Watganj on Tuesday evening has sent shockwaves across the state

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kolkata: The recovery of a dismembered corpse of a young woman from an abandoned house in South Kolkata's Watganj on Tuesday evening has sent shockwaves across the state. According to our sources, only three black plastic bags, containing several parts of the body, were discovered. The police is yet to ascertain any clue or motive behind the killings. What has deepened the mystery further is the fact that the police is yet to recover rest of the body parts. The body parts have been sent for post-mortem while the police are trying to check for any nearby CCTV images to find any clue.

According to our sources, the police has found the severed head of a woman in her thirties. There were traces of sindur on her forehead and a bindi as well. In the same polythene bag, a brick was also discovered. Even though her chest was found in one of the bags, the police is yet to find her waist.

In another plastic bag, the police has recovered one leg with the feet missing. According to the police, there were no clothes found on any of the body parts. The police suspect that the victim was killed first and her body was cut into pieces in a bid to throw it in the adjacent Hooghly river. The discovery of a brick from the bag is the reason why the police is suspecting that the final intention of the assailants was to throw the party in the river.

The police are currently questioning the locals. According to the police, they first received a call at 2:50 pm that a severed head has been discovered from an abandoned building at the CISF barracks. The police have already registered FIR against unnamed individuals in connection with the horrific murder.

 

 

 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 10:03 IST

