Kolkata: Special Midnight Metro Service Put in Place for IPL Attendees

Kolkata: In a major boon for those looking to attend the upcoming Indian Premier League match at the Eden Gardens stadium on March 23, the Kolkata Metro has announced a special midnight service to ease travel for cricket fans. Announcing the plan, Kausik Mitra, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Metro Railway said that two metro services will apply after the match on March 23.

The first service will leave from Esplanade at 00:15, bound for Dakshineswar, which is expected to arrive at its destination by 00:48. The second service will also depart from Esplanade at 00:15 but will head towards Kavi Subhash and is expected to arrive at its destination by 00:48.

To ensure easy connectivity for those attending the match, both of these metro services, bound for Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash, will stop at all the stations enroute.

The booking counters at the Esplanade station will handle the sale of tickets and smart cards during the special midnight services.