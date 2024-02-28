Advertisement

The Kolkata Traffic Police has announced a partial closure near Chingrighata Junction starting on February 28. The closure is done for public safety and convenience during the construction of the metro pier for the new Garia-Airport Metro Corridor.

The construction of pier P-319 is being carried out by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. Here's the diversion plan for traffic:

All vehicles will be restricted from travelling towards Newtown or Sector-V, Salt Lake, from the crossing of the E.M. Bypass and Chingrighata for a period of 75 days or until the work is completed.

Vehicles (except buses) on the E.M. Bypass will use the Broad Way or Jal Vayu Vihar for journeys towards Newtown or Sector-V, Saltlake.

Buses (both private and government) for New Town and Sector-V will use Broad Way only from the E.M. Bypass and BroadWay crossing.

The site handover to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the executing body of the Metro project, was decided upon following a four-day trial aimed at evaluating the impact of the traffic diversion plan to be enforced throughout the construction period, officials disclosed.

Throughout the trial period, smaller vehicles destined for New Town and Sector V from Ultadanga, which typically utilize the Salt Lake Bypass from the Chingrighata intersection, were rerouted via Salt Lake Stadium Road, Broadway, and a narrow road adjacent to the Jal Vayu Vihar housing complex.

In September, RVNL completed the construction of pillar 318, one of three pillars supporting the curved section of the viaduct, situated in the midst of the Chingrighata intersection.

An RVNL official said, “We will try and complete the construction work within the deadline. The other two pillars, too, were built within the deadline.”