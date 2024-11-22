sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Kopri-Pachpakhadi Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Eknath Shinde Vs Uddhav's Kedar Dighe

Published 20:52 IST, November 22nd 2024

Kopri-Pachpakhadi Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Eknath Shinde Vs Uddhav's Kedar Dighe

Voting in Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat was held on November 20. Catch the live election result updates when counting starts at 8 AM on November 23 on Republic World.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kopri Pachpakhadi Election Result 2024, Maharashtra Results 2024
Counting of votes in Kopri Pachpakhadi will begin at 8 AM, on Saturday, November 23 | Image: Republic Media Network
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:52 IST, November 22nd 2024