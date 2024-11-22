Published 20:52 IST, November 22nd 2024
Kopri-Pachpakhadi Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Eknath Shinde Vs Uddhav's Kedar Dighe
Voting in Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat was held on November 20. Catch the live election result updates when counting starts at 8 AM on November 23 on Republic World.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Counting of votes in Kopri Pachpakhadi will begin at 8 AM, on Saturday, November 23 | Image: Republic Media Network
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:52 IST, November 22nd 2024