Viral News: A video going viral on social media showcases a Korean woman in a saree performing a dance to the iconic song “Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo”.

Dasom, a Korean woman residing in Kolkata shared a video on Instagram @lunayogini.official, has captured hearts with her mesmerizing dance performance celebrating Poila Boishakh, the Bengali New Year.

The viral video comes with caption that says, ‘This song, this dance, has stolen my heart. Shubho Nobo Borsho, my warriors of light! Your presence brings me immense gratitude, and I’m so happy to have you by my side on this journey. My goal is to continue creating content that brings joy to your lives and mine too. May this year be wrapped in warmth and love! Sending my love to each and every one of you’.

Watch Korean Woman Viral Video Here:

Wearing a beautiful handloom saree, Dasom dances to the classic song "Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo" by Farida Khanum.

Her graceful movements and expressive gestures convey a deep understanding of the song's emotional depth. Viewers are captivated by her mastery, which some believe hints at a background in Indian classical dance.

The captivating performance has garnered over 3,50,000 views and 40,000 likes on social media. This heartwarming display of cultural appreciation is a reminder of the unifying power of art.

The netizens on the other hand are showring their love and affection on Korean woman viral dance video in the comment section. One comment says, ‘sorry You are from South Korea -I should have said Korea enamoured India -Keep up with your dancing 💃..Khamsamida-tomar Bangla ta khub sundor.’

Another user says, ‘Every Kathak dancer 💃 will be proud of you for delivering precise expressions/bhav and that too from a sitting posture-Bravo -I salute you .Japan has enamoured India.’

screengrab of comment section