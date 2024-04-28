Missing NEET aspirant still to be found | Image:PTI/representative

Kota: The 20-yr-old female NEET aspirant in Kota, who had gone missing eight days ago, is yet to be traced as PTI reported.

Police said separate teams were dispatched to trace the woman and search for her is still on.

Tripti Singh, a resident of Kaushambi Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, had been preparing for NEET in a coaching institute here for a year. She lived in a PG in the Gobariabawari area of Kota.

On April 21, Tripti did not return to the PG room after leaving her coaching centre.

At the complaint of the caretaker of the PG, a missing person report was lodged at Anantpura Police Station on April 23.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Manish Sharma on Sunday said the woman's mobile phone continues to be switched off.