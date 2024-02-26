Kota: The brain dead man's liver and kidneys gave a new lease of life to three patients. | Image: unsplash/ representative

KOTA: The family of a 50-year-old man who was declared brain dead during treatment, elected to donate his organs, giving a new lease of life to three patients in Jaipur and Jodhpur. On February 18, the patient was rushed to the Jhalwar Government Hospital and Medical College after he sustained significant injuries due to a fall from his house's rooftop. On February 24, the patient was declared brain dead during the treatment process and the state government was informed regarding this matter.

At this point, according to a report by PTI, the Rajasthan Health Minister Gagendra Singh and Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Shubhra Singh directed the hospital administration to counsel the family to consent for the patient's organ donation.

Upon receiving consent from the patient's wife for the donation of his liver and kidneys, a certificate for organ retrieval was issued to the medical college on Saturday and the man's kidneys, liver and cornea were harvested on Sunday.

One kidney and liver were allotted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Jaipur and the other kidney to AIIMS, Jodhpur, he added.

For immediate transportation of these organs to needy patients, a green corridor was created in coordination with traffic police and the organs were on Sunday sent to Jaipur and Jodhpur by four ambulances, Jhalawar CMHO Dr Khan said.

The organs were transplanted to three patients in the two hospitals on Sunday night, giving a new lease of life to them, the CMHO said.

With this, Jhalawar Government Hospital and Medical College has become the state's first “non-transplant organ retrieval centre”, its principal Dr. Shiv Bhagwan Sharma told PTI on Monday.