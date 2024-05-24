Advertisement

Kota/Viral News: A video going viral on social media showcases a couple engaged in an obscene act on the streets of Kota, Rajasthan.

Couple was caught on camera romancing on a moving motorcycle on national highway landed behind bars on Thursday, a day after their viral video of Kota couple surfaced on social media.

Advertisement

The place of the video was found to be at the Kota-Bundi Nation Highway under the Nanta police station, and the police traced the youth on the basis of the motorcycle's registration number plate.

A video is going viral on social media showing couple engaged in 'PDA' on streets of Kota, and in other part of the video shows couple booked by the Police.

Advertisement

Watch Viral Kota Couple Video Here:

आज इनकी वज़ह से खूब चर्चा में रहा #कोटा #राजस्थान !!

ये मोटरसाइकिल वाले सड़क छाप सड़क पर अश्लीलता फैलाने वाले लैला-मजनू !!

पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ने के बाद कान पकड़कर माफी मांग रहे हैं !!#viralvideo

सोशल मीडिया पर आज सबसे ज्यादा वायरल होने वाले वीडियो !! #trendingvideo pic.twitter.com/hgPCIo7oOd — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262)

The viral video of Kota couple comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Today I was in a lot of discussion because of them #कोटा #राजस्थान !!

These motorcycle riding street urchins spread obscenity on the streets like Laila-Majnu!! After being caught by the police, he is apologizing by holding his ears!! #viralvideoThe most viral videos on social media today!! #trendingvideo.’

The youth was identified as Mohammed Wasim (25), a resident of Kaithun town of Kota district.

Advertisement

The couple works at a private firm in Kota and hails from different places, police said.

With PTI Inputs