Updated February 11th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

Kota Police Prevent Potential Attempt by NEET Aspirant to Take His Own life

During counselling, the 19-year-old NEET aspirant revealed that he was depressed following the death of a friend who had recently taken his own life.

Suicide
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:Shutterstock
KOTA, RAJASTHAN: Acting swiftly on information given by counterparts in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, police authorities in Rajasthan's Kota allegedly prevented a NEET aspirant from committing suicide. As per the authorities, the 19-year-old boy had posted on his social media account that he would be committing suicide on Saturday at 14:00. It was later discovered that the account was operated by another friend of the student from his PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) gaming group based in Madhya Pradesh. All the same, police traced the NEET aspirant, who had arrived in Kota 10 days ago, back to his hostel room in Landmark City under the Kunhari police station. 

Upon being counselled by the authorities, the boy revealed that he was suffering from depression due to the recent suicide of a Varanasi-based friend who had also been part of his PUBG group. After being counselled, the student, a resident of Maharashtra's Nasik, was handed over to his parents.

With inputs from PTI. 

 

 

 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

