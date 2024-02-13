Advertisement

Kota: In a tragic incident, coaching hub Kota has reported fourth student suicide this year with an IIT aspirant allegedly ending his life. According to sources, the student was found dead at his hostel room on Tuesday morning.

The deceased student has been identified as Shubh Choudhary, a resident of Jharkhand. Choudhary has been preparing for JEE-Mains. He had been living in Kota for the past two years. It is to be noted that the JEE Mains results were declared yesterday and Shubh scored lower than his expectations. He was last seen when he was returning to his hostel and subsequently his body was found hanging from the ceiling this morning.

After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot. Police are yet to received any suicide note. His family has been informed of the tragic incident. His postmortem will be conducted once his family members reach Kota. More details are awaited.