Updated February 15th, 2024 at 20:02 IST
Kota: Minor Student Gang-Raped by Classmates, 4 Arrested
According to the Additional Superintendent of Police Uma Sharma, the minor student was fraudulently called to a flat and then gang-raped.
- India
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Rajasthan’s coaching hub Kota on Thursday reported a horrifying incident. A minor student was allegedly gang-raped by fellow classmates on February 10. The alleged accusers have now been arrested. According to the Additional Superintendent of Police Uma Sharma, the minor student was fraudulently called to a flat and then gang-raped.
“The victim student got acquainted with the main accused through social media,” said police.
The Kota Police has formed a special team which is interrogating the arrested accused.
More details are awaited…
