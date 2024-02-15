Kota: Minor Student Gang-Raped by Classmates, 4 Arrested

Advertisement

New Delhi: Rajasthan’s coaching hub Kota on Thursday reported a horrifying incident. A minor student was allegedly gang-raped by fellow classmates on February 10. The alleged accusers have now been arrested. According to the Additional Superintendent of Police Uma Sharma, the minor student was fraudulently called to a flat and then gang-raped.

“The victim student got acquainted with the main accused through social media,” said police.

The Kota Police has formed a special team which is interrogating the arrested accused.

More details are awaited…