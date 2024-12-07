KPSC Exam Alert: Namma Metro to Operate Early Morning Trains in Bengaluru on Sunday

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced early morning metro services this Sunday, December 8, to assist candidates appearing for the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) exam.

Metro trains will begin operations at 5:30 am, starting two and a half hours earlier than the usual schedule. This initiative is aimed at helping exam candidates reach their centers on time across Bengaluru without hassle.

First Trains from All Terminals Will Depart at 5:30 AM

Trains will operate from all terminal stations, including Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Silk Institute, Challaghatta, and Whitefield. The first train from each station will depart at 5:30 a.m., ensuring smooth connectivity in all directions.

The BMRCL has taken this step to support the large number of candidates traveling to their designated examination centers. Passengers have been advised to plan their journey and utilize the special services effectively.

In a statement, BMRCL said, “To facilitate the candidates attending KPSC-Development Officer (PDO) examination on 08.12.2024 (Sunday), BMRCL will be commencing its train service from 05:30 am instead of 07:00 am from all its four terminals Madavara, Silk Institute, Challaghatta, and Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro stations. Also, the first train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, towards all four directions will start at 05:30 am.”

Between 5:30 am and 7:00 am, trains will run at a 30-minute frequency. Regular schedules, with trains running every three to five minutes during peak hours, will resume thereafter.

Encouraging Cashless Payments

BMRCL has urged passengers, especially students, to opt for cashless payment methods like QR code tickets to avoid delays. The metro, known for its speed and reliability, typically operates from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on weekdays, with services starting at 7:00 am on holidays and specific Saturdays.