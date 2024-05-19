8 Injured as KSRTC Bus Dangles From Flyover in Bengaluru After Hitting Median

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Passengers onboard a KSRTC bus had a miraculous escape after the driver lost control over the vehicle, leading it to dangle mid-air on the edge of Madanaykanahalli flyover in Bengaluru. As many as eight people including the driver sustained injuries in the accident that took place on Saturday morning.

The accident took place when the speeding bus rammed into a meridian before jumping on to the other side of the flyover.

The bus, plying on Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway from Somwarpet to Bengaluru from via Tumakuru, was carrying 15 passengers at the time of the mishap. The accident could have resulted in fatalities had it fallen 40-feet down, if not for the adjoining flyover.

According to police, the driver took a right turn on the highway and lost control, hitting the divider at around 11 am yesterday. After noticing the hanging bus, locals alerted the police, who rushed to the scene.

The injured passengers and staff were admitted to a hospital. Out of them, two suffered major injuries.

The accident also disrupted traffic flow on the flyover for around two hours.

Meanwhile, Nelamangala Traffic Police registered a complaint against KSRTC and the bus driver under IPC 279 and IPC 337.

