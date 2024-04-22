Advertisement

The special 'Dasara darshan' package tour being organised by the Mangaluru division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) during the festival in Dakshina Kannada district was flagged off by MLA Vedavyas Kamath here on Monday.

The 'Dasara darshan' buses will depart from the KSRTC bus terminus at around 9 am and take the passengers to Mangala Devi temple, Polali Rajarajeshwari temple, Sunkadakatte Ambika Annapoorneshwari temple, Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple, Sasihitlu Bhagavathi temple and beach, Chitrapura Durgaparameshwari temple, Urwa Mariamma temple and Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple.

Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) buses are being used for the package tour. Three buses have been pressed into service as part of the package.

Over 90 people travelled in the three buses on the inaugural day, KSRTC divisional officer Rajesh Shetty said. The package tour service will be operated till October 5.