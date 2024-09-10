Published 13:26 IST, September 10th 2024
Kuki Ex-serviceman Found Dead After Accidentally Crossing Manipur Buffer Zone
The body of Lalboi Mate, who hailed from Motbung in Kangpokpi district, was found lying in a pool of blood in Sekmai area.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
The body of Lalboi Mate, who hailed from Motbung in Kangpokpi district, was found lying in a pool of blood in Sekmai area | Image: X
13:26 IST, September 10th 2024