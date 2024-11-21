Published 17:44 IST, November 21st 2024
Kuki MLAs Demand Statewide AFSPA to Recover Looted Arms and Restore Peace in Manipur
Kuki MLAs urge full AFSPA extension in Manipur, citing over 6,000 looted arms and ongoing violence, while criticizing divisive resolutions by the state govt.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Kuki MLAs Demand Statewide AFSPA to Recover Looted Arms and Restore Peace in Manipur | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:44 IST, November 21st 2024