Published 23:55 IST, November 12th 2024
Kukis, Meiteis Stage Bandhs Over Jiribam Attack; Search On for 6 Missing Civilians
Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups staged peaceful bandhs in Manipur after 10 armed men and 2 civilians were killed in Jiribam attack, and 6 civilians were abducted.
- India News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Kukis, Meiteis stage bandhs over Jiribam attack, search on for 6 missing civilians | Image: Republic doesn't claim the authenticity of photo
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:55 IST, November 12th 2024