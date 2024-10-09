Published 09:43 IST, October 9th 2024
Kultali Horror: Bengal Govt Forms SIT to Probe Rape-Murder of 10-Yr-Old Girl
The West Bengal government has formed a SIT to probe into the alleged rape-murder of a 10-year-old girl in the South 24 Parganas district's Kultuli area
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI
09:43 IST, October 9th 2024