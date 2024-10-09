sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Kultali Horror: Bengal Govt Forms SIT to Probe Rape-Murder of 10-Yr-Old Girl

Published 09:43 IST, October 9th 2024

Kultali Horror: Bengal Govt Forms SIT to Probe Rape-Murder of 10-Yr-Old Girl

The West Bengal government has formed a SIT to probe into the alleged rape-murder of a 10-year-old girl in the South 24 Parganas district's Kultuli area

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The West Bengal government has formed a SIT to probe into the alleged rape-murder of a 10-year-old girl in the South 24 Parganas district's Kultuli area
The West Bengal government has formed a SIT to probe into the alleged rape-murder of a 10-year-old girl in the South 24 Parganas district's Kultuli area | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

09:43 IST, October 9th 2024