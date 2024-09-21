Published 19:02 IST, September 21st 2024
Congress Dalit Leader Kumari Selja Gets Invite From Khattar To Join BJP Ahead Of Haryana Polls
Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has invited Congress leader and key Dalit face Kumari Selja to join the BJP ahead of Assembly polls.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Congress MP Kumari Selja | Image: Facebook
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:02 IST, September 21st 2024