Kumbh Stampede: No 'World Class Arrangements,' Management Must Be Handed Over To Army: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday sharpened his attack on the Yogi Adityanath government over the stampede at the Maha Kumbh. Yadav said the incident highlighted the failure of the state government.

Yadav demanded that those who claimed "world-class arrangements" in the Maha Kumbh should resign from their posts taking moral responsibility for the stampede.

"In order to re-establish faith in the system among the saint community and devotees who have come to the Maha Kumbh, it is necessary that the administration and management of the Maha Kumbh should be immediately handed over to the army instead of the UP government," he said on X.

"Now that the truth of the claims of making world class arrangements has come out in front of everyone, those who were claiming and spreading false propaganda about it should resign from their posts taking moral responsibility for the people killed in this accident," he said.

Multiple casualties took place as a stampede broke out at the Sangam as crores of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on 'Mauni Amavasya', the most significant ritual at the Maha Kumbh.

"The news of casualties of devotees in the mismanagement accident in Maha Kumbh is very sad," Yadav said in another post on X.

The former chief minister called on the Uttar Pradesh government to take immediate action to support the injured and prevent further chaos.

He said air ambulances should be deployed to transport those seriously injured and called for "swift arrangements to identify the deceased and return their bodies to their families".

Yadav emphasised the need for enhanced surveillance at the event, particularly through helicopters, to maintain order and security.

He also appealed to devotees to remain patient and calm during this difficult time and asked the government to learn from the incident to improve future arrangements for pilgrims.

State Congress resident Ajay Rai expressed grief over the stampede and said, "The news of many people being killed and injured due to the stampede on the day of bathing on Mauni Amavasya in Mahakumbh is painful." Targeting the state government, he said, "This tragic incident highlights the chaos of this fair and the failures of the Uttar Pradesh government. The Yogi government spent all the money only on its branding and marketing and not on the arrangements for the devotees who came to the Maha Kumbh. This shows the insensitivity of this government." "We were constantly trying to alert about such incidents but the government and administration did not pay heed to it. I have deep condolences for the families of the victims of the accident. We pray for the peace of the souls of the deceased and speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a statement.