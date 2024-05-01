Kunal Ghosh Removed as TMC Bengal General Secretary

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday announced the removal of Kunal Ghosh from his position as the General Secretary of the party in West Bengal. The decision comes in light of Ghosh's recent expressions of views that diverge from the party's official stance.

TMC releases statement

A statement released by the Trinamool Congress emphasized the distinction between Ghosh's personal opinions and the party's official position. It clarified that Ghosh's statements should not be construed as representative of the party's views and urged media outlets to exercise caution in their reporting.

"Recently, Mr. Kunal Ghosh has been expressing views that do not align with those of the party. It is important to clarify that these are his personal opinions and should not be attributed to the party. Only statements issued from AITC headquarters should be considered the official position of the party. Mr. Ghosh was previously relieved from his role as party spokesperson. Now, he has been removed from the position of General Secretary of the state organization. We urge all media outlets not to conflate his views with those of the party, as doing so may necessitate legal action," read the party’s statement.

Ghosh's removal from the position of General Secretary follows his earlier dismissal as the party's spokesperson