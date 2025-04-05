Kunal Kamra Skips Third Summon by Mumbai Police in 'Traitor' Jibe Controversy

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has skipped a police summons for the third time in connection with the controversy over his ‘gaddar’ (traitor) jibe targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a comedy show. The repeated no-show has triggered sharp reactions from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, which has now escalated the matter by seeking a financial probe.

The controversy began after Kamra released a video from one of his stand-up sets, where he mocked Shinde over the Shiv Sena split and referred to him as a “gaddar.” The remark didn’t sit well with the Shinde camp, which quickly responded with legal action. Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel filed a police complaint, and a case of defamation was registered against Kamra.

Shiv Sena workers ransack studio

Tensions reached the streets on March 23, when party workers allegedly vandalised the habitat studio and hotel where the video had been shot.